A Linda man charged with four felonies from a domestic disturbance pleaded not guilty at his arraignment via video conference in Yuba County Superior Court Thursday.
Darius E. Franklin, 25, is charged with assault with a firearm, witness intimidation by threat or force, threatening to commit a crime resulting in great bodily harm or injury, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said Franklin’s charges stem from a domestic disturbance April 14, when he allegedly fired a gun at a victim during an argument outside in the 1700 block of Linda Ave. Franklin then fled the scene in a car. No injuries were reported.
During the video arraignment, Franklin was appointed a public defender who requested Franklin be released from custody.
Judge Julia Scrogin denied the request, saying that his release would “constitute a threat to the community.”
Scrogin granted Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello’s request for a criminal protective order to be put into place ordering Franklin to not have contact with the victim, own or possess a firearm and stay 100 yards from the victim and their residence.
Franklin is currently in Yuba County Jail and bail is set at $150,000.
He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 15 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.