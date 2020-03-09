A Yuba County public defender was appointed to represent a Linda man accused of multiple sex crimes against a minor. Pleas of not guilty were entered.
Oscar Lopez, 45, was arrested Friday morning by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office after an adult victim reported that Lopez had committed the crimes against her when she was a minor.
He was charged with one count of committing a lewd act with a minor who was 14 or 15 and three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who was more than three years younger than the him. The lewd act allegedly took place in 2011 and the three other counts are alleged to have taken place between March 2013 and March 2015.
The victim told law enforcement on March 5 that she and Lopez had been having sex since she was 16 years old. The victim stated that Lopez had been rubbing her thighs and arms and trying to kiss her since she was 14, according to court documents. On multiple occasions, the victim told Lopez “no” and “stop” while they were having sex, but he continued.
Lopez appeared in custody in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday afternoon for an arraignment. Judge Kathleen O’Connor kept bail at $226,000 and as of late Monday, Lopez remained in custody at Yuba County Jail.
He will next appear in court for a pre-hearing conference on March 18 at 9 a.m. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20 at 9 a.m.