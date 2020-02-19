A Linda man was released on his own recognizance after pleading no contest to committing a lewd act with a child under 14 years old.
Sean Quigley, 23, was being held in Yuba County Jail on $100,000 bail for two counts of committing a lewd act with a child – a four-year-old – in September 2019. Quigley was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26. The victim said Quigley touched her private parts despite her telling him to stop and saying it hurt. The brother of the victim came forward and said he witnessed on at least two occasions the alleged touching of the victim under her panties, according to court documents.
Quigley’s plea deal is for a lower sentence.
Quigley must ask the court for funds to be provided to him for the completion of a psychological evaluation that is required for defendants of this type of charge who are seeking to be sentenced to probation.
Because Quigley was released from jail on Wednesday, any violation of his own recognizance will result in him losing the deal that is on the table now and be subject to be sentenced at the middle term of six years in prison, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft.
Tuft said if he is unable to obtain funds for the evaluation Quigley has the option of withdrawing the plea that has been entered and continue negotiating or take a three year sentence. A hearing is scheduled for March 23 at 1:30 p.m. to schedule Quigley’s sentencing. The March court date gives the defendant time to obtain funds and have the evaluation completed.