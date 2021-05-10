A Linda man was sentenced to 31 years to life in state prison for committing a third strike offense for assaulting a victim with a knife.
In March, a Yuba County Superior Court jury found Clayton Alton John, 47, guilty of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, according to Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.
On July 27, 2020, John approached Dagoberto Ramirez while he was pumping gas at Flyers in Marysville. Ramirez did not know John, who began shouting at Ramirez while pulling out a knife and threatening to kill him. John then attacked Ramirez three times by coming at him with a knife. Ramirez defended himself by drawing his own knife, pointing an air rifle at John, squirting gasoline at John and threatening to light him on fire, according to Naylor.
John fled the scene and when contacted by the Marysville Police Department, had a concealed knife on him. The arresting officer and Ramirez both testified during the trial.
In 2017 and 2018, John was convicted of strike convictions in Sutter County. Naylor said the 2017 incident was similar to the 2020 incident. John attacked Eduardo Abarca with a knife. Abarca testified during the trial along with a Yuba City Police officer regarding the 2017 incident.
On Friday, Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced John to 31 years to life in state prison pursuant to California’s three strikes law. Scrogin denied a motion from defense attorney Robert Romero to have three of John’s prior offenses stricken. Both attorneys submitted sentencing statements arguing their position on the prior strikes and the appropriate sentence, Naylor said.
John has been in custody since July 28, 2020.