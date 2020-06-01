A Linda man charged with multiple counts of unlawful sex with a minor was sentenced to five years probation and 300 days in jail.
Oscar Lopez, 45, was arrested in March after an adult victim reported several incidents, which took place when she was a minor, to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim reported that Lopez had been harassing her since she was 14 and that the two had been having sex since she was 16. On multiple occasions the victim had told Lopez to stop while they were having sex and he did not, according to court documents.
Lopez pleaded no contest to two counts of unlawful sex with a minor on May 6 and appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday out of custody.
“What he did was absolutely deplorable and will not be tolerated by society,” Judge Julia Scrogin said in court.
Scrogin expressed a desire to hand down a harsher penalty but followed the recommendation of the probation department and sentenced Lopez to probation in an effort to get Lopez treatment. Lopez was ordered not to have any contact with the child the victim had unless a decision in a family law case in the future says otherwise.
Along with probation, Lopez was sentenced to 300 days in Yuba County Jail with credit for 124 days. As of late Monday, Lopez was in custody at Yuba County Jail.