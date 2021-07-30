Last week, a local resident’s dog was killed after a driver did not stop at a stop sign while turning onto Erle Road from Goldfields Parkway in Linda. Residents say the incident is a long time coming due to semi-trucks and other vehicles consistently ignoring the stop sign and making unsafe turns at the intersection.
Davina Jelich, of Linda, has been living in the area since 2007 and said since Goldfields Parkway was extended to North Beale Road it has become unsafe. She said on more than five occasions in about a year, she has had to slam on her breaks or swerve to avoid a vehicle turning right onto Erle Road from Goldfields Parkway.
“When I approach that intersection I slow way down,” Jelich said.
The intersection has a stop sign that directs drivers to stop and yield to traffic traveling on Erle Road. The posted speed limit on Erle Road is 55 miles per hour. Jelich said the county did install additional signage and there was more California Highway Patrol presence in the days after the dog was hit, but she thinks that’s all that will be done.
“It’s become a non-stop intersection,” Edgewater resident Brian Wagner said. “It’s not just a truck thing, it’s a car thing.”
Wagner said he hasn’t had any serious close calls but has experienced trucks and cars turning onto Erle Road in front of his vehicle in an unsafe manner. He said drivers treat the intersection as a yield sign instead of a stop sign.
Wagner said he sympathizes with truck drivers hauling large loads who may not want to come to a complete stop but said there needs to be more enforcement. Putting a CHP officer at the intersection for a few hours a day could help drivers heed the stop sign, Wagner said. He doesn’t think putting in a traffic signal or another stop sign is the answer.
“If you put a three-way stop sign it’s more of a nuisance on that intersection,” Wagner said.
Yuba County Public Works Director Dan Peterson said there have been no injury accidents recorded at the intersection in the past five years, and three property-damage accidents during that time period.
“While all accidents are unfortunate, the accident history at this intersection does not indicate that this intersection is ‘unsafe,’” Peterson said in an email. “However, due to the incident last week, the county took proactive steps to make enhancements to the signage and to request enhanced enforcement efforts from the California Highway Patrol.”
The county installed a “Stop Ahead” sign with a solar flasher on top, along with three-sided reflectors on the posts for both the stop sign and stop ahead sign, according to Peterson.
He said for the last 15 years the county has looked for ways to decrease truck traffic and minimize other traffic through the city of Marysville.
“The Goldfields Parkway project represents a concerted effort on the part of the county to provide an alternative route for truck traffic that would normally use Highway 20 and Highway 70 through Marysville,” Peterson said. “The ultimate vision for the Goldfields Parkway is to extend from Highway 20 near Plantz Road to Erle Road (and potentially further south to McGowan Parkway), providing an alternative route for truck traffic as well as some of the vehicular traffic that would otherwise pass through the city of Marysville.”
The large costs associated with the entire corridor mean it will be built in multiple phases over many years. Peterson said the segment between North Beale Road and Hammonton Smartsville Road is slated for construction in the next two years.
Community members can visit www.yuba.org/roads to report concerns and ask questions via the Public Works’ online complaint form.