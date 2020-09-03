A Linda teenager is charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting to death an Olivehurst man earlier this week. The accused appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Thursday, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.
The hearing was continued to Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. to give time for the defendant’s family to decide if it wants to retain a private attorney.
“We have requested that the minor be considered for transfer to criminal court, as opposed to delinquency court (where most juvenile offenders are handled),” Sorbello said in an email.
Sorbello said a hearing about moving the minor to criminal court would be scheduled after the Sept. 9 hearing takes place.
On Monday, Lonnie Long Jr., 57, went outside his residence in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue to intervene and break up a fight amongst a group of teenagers. Long was allegedly shot by one of the teenagers.
A 16-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday at a residence in East Linda after being detained and questioned by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
Sheriff’s office public information officer Leslie Carbah said Thursday no further updates about the incident were available and would not release the name of the minor.
As of late Thursday, the minor remains in custody without bail at juvenile hall. Sorbello said there is no bail in juvenile court. A minor is either released or detained based on public safety and other concerns.