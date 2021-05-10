Yuba County Superior Court Judge Debra Givens found a Linda teen guilty of the second-degree murder of an Olivehurst man.
A 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, was arrested in August 2020 for shooting Lonnie Long Jr., 57, after Long went outside his residence in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue where a fight amongst a group of teenagers was taking place.
A court trial began on April 23 and was completed on April 30. Givens returned with her verdict on Friday. She found that the teen personally discharged a firearm in committing the murder, according to Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.
The teen will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. May 28.
“As a juvenile, he would only be subject to the jurisdiction of the juvenile court until age 25, so essentially he could be ‘sentenced’ to eight years, whether that is local time in juvenile hall, or in the (Division) of Juvenile Justice,” Naylor said.
The teen has been in custody since his arrest the day after the shooting.