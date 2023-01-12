As part of Marysville Joint Unified School District’s goal of fostering better health and wellness options for its students, Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst opened the district’s first mental wellness center.
The Blazer Support Center serves as an on-campus resource for students, teachers and parents to access mental health services and other ways to enhance wellness. Lindhurst High School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the center on Jan. 3 after students returned from winter break.
“Our children are our future. Taking care of them is what we do each and every day, and that includes supporting them academically, mentally, and emotionally,” Superintendent Dr. Fal Asrani said in a statement. “We are committed to designing a robust Wellness Program as student wellness continues to be a top priority for the district. I would like to thank the Yuba County Health & Human Services and Yuba County Office of Education teams for obtaining the grant funding for this project and working with us to create this safe space for our students, staff, and their families.”
Equipped with a team of therapists and social workers, the Support Center was established in response to the growing need of mental health resources for students and their families, Prevention Specialist Kaitie Patterson said. In the week since its opening, Patterson said that students have shown great interest in the space.
“Students are curious. We had some self referrals on the first day. The students who come to visit have said that this is the nicest place on campus. They have been extremely receptive to this space,” she said.
Prior to opening the Support Center, the school’s team of mental health professionals released a survey for students and parents to identify the specific social-emotional needs of the community.
“In the process of opening the center, we were able to identify topics that weren’t even on our radar,” Patterson said.
Anxiety, depression and trauma were some of the most common mental health issues listed among students, but the survey allowed students to bring issues like eating disorders to the attention of the mental health team.
Students are able to schedule sessions with a team of professionals including a full-time therapist, a part-time therapist and two part-time social workers. When not attending a session, students can also use the Support Center as a mental break area by participating in mindful activities to destress. White noise and light music are also played while students are in session for added privacy.
Elva Cortez, a full-time licensed clinical social worker and former student at Lindhurst High School, said that students who hold regular sessions with her are given a full mental health assessment to develop a necessary treatment plan.
As a school alumni, Cortez is excited to share her experience treating mental health to a new generation of students and families.
“I love being able to serve my community and making someone’s heart smile. My motto has always been, ‘I am here to help save the world, one child and family at a time,’” she said.
Patterson said the team has seen up to 50 students per day since the center’s opening. Attendance has also increased as students become more aware of the services offered.
In order to access these mental health services, students must see their academic counselor for a referral which is processed by the Support Center within 24 hours. Students are then able to schedule an appointment with one of the mental health professionals on staff to assess their unique needs.
The team hopes to streamline the appointment process to a full self-referral model after a year of implementation.
Cortez said that the Support Center gives students and families an opportunity to access other resources related to health, food and housing assistance.
A resource drive is updated weekly to coordinate students with programs they may qualify for such as Cal-Fresh and Medicaid.
“Our goal really is just to provide excellent care with the ease of being on site and addressing needs as they come up and connecting community resources as necessary,” Cortez said.
With the opening of the Blazer Support Center, Director of Wellness Rob Gregor hopes to offer mental health care options to more schools in the district.
Cedar Lane Elementary School and Yuba Gardens Intermediate School in Olivehurst are likely candidates for another wellness center due to the number of former students sent to Lindhurst High School, Gregor said.
“Finding solutions for mental health is near and dear to our district. We are continuously pursuing mental health grant dollars and actively seeking to get two more mental health programs started at different schools,” he said. “We have kids who have come out of trauma in need of assistance. We want to find ways to foster relationships and resources for our students.”