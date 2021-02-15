Lindhurst Moose Lodge administrator Larry St. Louis came in Saturday morning to get the day started. During his opening cash drawer responsibilities, he heard a noise not far from his office.
St. Louis immediately noticed a fully engaged fire near the women’s restroom area.
St. Louis reported the fire shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.
A spokesperson with the Olivehurst Fire Department said St. Louis was the lone occupant in the building and nobody was injured.
The cause remains under investigation.
On Monday, the Olivehurst Fire Department could not provide any updated information.
But Lindhursrt Moose Lodge member Dizarea Miles said on Monday that lodge leadership is working with insurance and making appointments for damage assessments.
“These assessments should start in the next day or two,” Miles said in an email. “Therefore, we do not have answers on the total extent of the damage.”
Miles said lodge activities have been stopped for almost a year because of the pandemic and members had been waiting to get back to normal social activities like group meals or Sunday afternoon dances.
“We will rebuild our lodge,” Miles said. “It may take some time, but the elders of our lodge are counting on us to rebuild.”
The lodge board will be meeting soon to come up with a plan for moving forward, according to Miles. She said the lodge has received an outpouring of positive messages from the community since the fire.
“There have been many that have offered to lend a hand when it is time to pick up the pieces and rebuild,” Miles said. “…We will work hard on making sure to keep our members and community updated when we have new information.”