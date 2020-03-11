An 18-year-old student at Lindhurst High School was arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to his school on Monday.
Christopher Lovins, 18, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on suspicion of falsely reporting a bomb threat.
An anonymous call was placed around 12:40 p.m. on Monday stating there was a bomb placed behind the H Buiding at Lindhurst, which prompted school officials to usher students to the football field while the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat. Adjacent schools – South Lindhurst High School and Johnson Park Elementary – were also placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the campus.
Law enforcement found that the threat was not credible within an hour of the original call and students returned to class around 1:40 p.m.
Additional information provided by the school following the incident led the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Lovins.
“We were granted access to his residence for a consent search, no explosives nor materials to make them were located,” said Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Lovins was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $15,000. He also faces the possibility of having to repay the costs associated with emergency response due to the false threat.