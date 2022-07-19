Rise Up, an up and coming nonprofit performing arts organization, is headed by Julian Barkley-Brinson. The primary mission at Rise Up is to provide affordable arts education to youth throughout the Yuba-Sutter community.
This summer, Rise Up acted on this mission by running several low-cost programs, including the debut of its free musical theater camp dubbed “The Lion King Experience,” sponsored by the California Arts Council.
“For the last 2 weeks, our campers have been working hard rehearsing for this show, and we want them to have an enormous audience,” Barkley-Brinson said in an email to the Appeal. “Come on down to the beautiful Yuba Community College Theatre for a night of entertainment, spectacle, and fun. We promise, you’re in for a treat.”
The Lion King Experience was a two-week intensive summer camp where children participated in every aspect of the production’s preparation. The students and their leaders will be opening their production for one night only at the Yuba Community College Theater in Marysville at 6 p.m. on Friday. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets for “Lion King Jr.” cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids and are available at the door. Refreshments and snacks will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from this event will go toward creating more affordable arts programs for youth in the community.