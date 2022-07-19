LionKingJr.jpg

Children rehearse for “Lion King Jr.” in Marysville as part of Rise Up’s new musical theater camp, a free program sponsored by the California Arts Council. 

 Courtesy of Julian Barkley-Brinson

Rise Up, an up and coming nonprofit performing arts organization, is headed by Julian Barkley-Brinson. The primary mission at Rise Up is to provide affordable arts education to youth throughout the Yuba-Sutter community. 

This summer, Rise Up acted on this mission by running several low-cost programs, including the debut of its free musical theater camp dubbed “The Lion King Experience,” sponsored by the California Arts Council.

Tags

Recommended for you