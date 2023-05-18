The Lions of District 4-C1 Health Foundation is relaunching the Lions Diabetes Camp at Lake McCumber in Shasta County this summer for children between the ages of 8 and 14 with type 1 diabetes.
This camp specializes in diabetes education for youth with a focus on managing their condition while maintaining a fun and healthy lifestyle. The camp, established in 1988, has been on a three-year hiatus since the outbreak of COVID-19, and organizers are eager to rebuild the program.
“While this is exciting news, getting the word out to the families of kids with diabetes who can benefit from this experience is proving to be a challenge in the aftermath of COVID,” stated Melanie Hunter, the club’s district secretary, in a statement. “The challenge with restarting camp after a lengthy break is that the majority of the campers who returned year after year have now aged out. … As of this date (May 11) we have only 13 kids enrolled. This is not enough to hold camp. The problem lies in getting information about our camp into the hands of parents, teachers, medical professionals and or social workers who have connections with children who have type I diabetes.”
Organizers state that a minimum of 24 campers will need to be enrolled by May 24 in order to continue camp operations this year. In previous years, the camp averaged around 65 registered campers with a staffing ratio of 1 to 1.5. The camp is also seeking a certified lifeguard for the week and will be accepting a limited number of Counselors-in-Training (CIT) applications for those between the ages of 16 and 17 with type 1 diabetes.
Informational brochures state that the camp is continuously supervised by licensed medical providers, a team of licensed nursing staff, a registered dietician, and a team of trained counselors – many of whom have diabetes and were once campers themselves. Medication is monitored hourly and at least one nurse is assigned to each cabin to monitor diet, insulin administration, and blood sugar testing.
Aside from health and diabetes education, campers are able to participate in a variety of recreational activities such as hiking, archery, music, sports, arts and crafts, waterfront activities, and more. The campgrounds are full of trees and near the lake, but boast luxuries such as electricity, hot showers, cabins, and a cafeteria.
Applications are currently being accepted through May 24, and camp dates are June 25 through July 1. Late applications will only be accepted on a space available basis. The listed fee to attend this camp is $375, however this amount may be adjusted according to the family’s demonstrated need. Requests for financial assistance, or “Camperships,” can be submitted along with the application.
The Lions of District 4-C1 is a branch of the Lions Club International, whose mission is to empower its members and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need. The Lions of District 4-C1 is composed of community members who live in Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, and Yuba counties.