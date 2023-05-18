DiabetesCamp2.jpg

Campers and counselors pose at Camp McCumber in Shasta County during a past session of a Lions Diabetes Camp sponsored by the Lions of District 4-C1 Health Foundation. This group is currently seeking camper enrollment for the relaunch of its diabetes camp with an upcoming deadline of May 24. 

 Courtesy of Kimberly Miller

The Lions of District 4-C1 Health Foundation is relaunching the Lions Diabetes Camp at Lake McCumber in Shasta County this summer for children between the ages of 8 and 14 with type 1 diabetes.

This camp specializes in diabetes education for youth with a focus on managing their condition while maintaining a fun and healthy lifestyle. The camp, established in 1988, has been on a three-year hiatus since the outbreak of COVID-19, and organizers are eager to rebuild the program.

