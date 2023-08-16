The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control recently authorized the issuance and intercounty transfers of on-sale and off-sale general liquor licenses in various parts of California including Yuba and Sutter counties.

Based on statutory authorizations and limitations this year, four new on-sale liquor licenses are available in Sutter County and two are available for intercounty transfer. In Yuba County, three new on-sale licenses and three licenses for intercounty transfer are available.

Tags

Recommended for you