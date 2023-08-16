The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control recently authorized the issuance and intercounty transfers of on-sale and off-sale general liquor licenses in various parts of California including Yuba and Sutter counties.
Based on statutory authorizations and limitations this year, four new on-sale liquor licenses are available in Sutter County and two are available for intercounty transfer. In Yuba County, three new on-sale licenses and three licenses for intercounty transfer are available.
From Sept. 11 to Sept. 22, applications for new original on-sale general and off-sale general licenses will be accepted at local Alcoholic Beverage Control offices in counties where licenses are available.
During the same period, priority applications will be accepted for the intercounty transfer of on-sale general and off-sale general licenses, officials said.
Only one priority application will be accepted from any one applicant per county for each type of license. A fee of $17,335 will be required for new original general license applications and a $6,570 fee will be required for when filing a priority application for the intercounty transfer of a general license.
If the number of applicants within a county is equal to or less than the number of licenses available, all applicants will be notified that they have 90 days to complete a formal application for their specific premises, officials said. If the department receives more applications than there are licenses available, a virtual drawing will be held.
To participate in the drawing, an applicant must have been a resident of California for at least 90 days prior to the date of the scheduled drawing. Unsuccessful drawing participants will be automatically refunded their application fee minus a $100 service charge, officials said.
Additional information and instructions regarding applications for original and intercounty transfer of general licenses will be made available in the coming weeks on the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s website at abc.ca.gov.