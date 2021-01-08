The list of candidates to be hired as permanent city manager for Marysville was whittled down to five during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, according to Mayor Chris Branscum.
The Marysville City Council met in closed session to discuss the recruitment of a permanent city manager. In July, former City Manager Marti Brown was fired in a 3-2 vote by the previous council.
A consulting firm assisting the city with the recruitment of a permanent replacement received 40 resumes after advertising the position. The firm presented 15 of those candidate resumes to the council on Tuesday for perusal, Branscum said. The council picked five from that list who will be interviewed next week. Branscum said he did not know when someone would be hired.
He said the interviews will take place in-person with proper distancing protocols in place and be conducted with the council and city staff present.
In other business, former interim city manager Gene Palazzo (now an “extra help” employee with the city) presented the latest on the city’s efforts to sell the Plumas Lake Golf Course during the closed session. In August, the city advertised the golf course for sale and asked for a minimum offer of $1.8 million. The city received no offers by the Oct. 16 deadline.
Palazzo said he called around and received bids from Sierra Golf Management, Jeff and DeAnna Jones, and River Oaks Golf Course. Palazzo presented those bids to the council on Tuesday and updated the newly elected mayor and council members about where the sale stood.
Palazzo did not disclose the bid amounts, but said the city is in negotiations with each group who placed a bid. The topic will be back on the agenda as a closed session item at the next city council meeting on Jan. 19, according to Palazzo.
He said it’s too early in the process to estimate when the sale will go through. The city attempted to sell the golf course in 2013 to help with mounting debt but was unsuccessful. Marysville owns the property the course is on but does not manage its day-to-day operations.
Marysville came to own the property in two parcels first in 1942 and then in 1961 and has a lease agreement with the Plumas Lake Golf Course Board – a nonprofit entity. The city spends approximately $6,200 each year on the course in property taxes and in the past two years has spent approximately $15,000 for fertilizer to enhance the grounds in anticipation of selling the property, according to Marysville City Clerk Nicole Moe.