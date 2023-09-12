Axe1.jpg

A flying axe hits the bullseye on a projected target at Axe Me in Yuba City. This axe throwing center will be hosting a fundraising endeavour for the Liv On Foundation on Sept. 30, a group dedicated to helping survivors and their families who have been the victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Liv On Foundation will be holding a meet-and-greet fundraising event from 4-9 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Axe Me in Yuba City that has been humorously dubbed “Don’t be an AXEhole.”

The foundation is a local nonprofit aimed at helping survivors and their families who have been the victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault. The event on Sept. 30 will be the group’s first collaboration with Axe Me.

