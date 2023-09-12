The Liv On Foundation will be holding a meet-and-greet fundraising event from 4-9 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Axe Me in Yuba City that has been humorously dubbed “Don’t be an AXEhole.”
The foundation is a local nonprofit aimed at helping survivors and their families who have been the victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault. The event on Sept. 30 will be the group’s first collaboration with Axe Me.
“My birthday is at the end of the month so I figured, ‘you know what, I’m going to do this, see if I can get 49 people there for my 49th birthday,’” said Anna Shefrin, the founder of Liv On.
Nearly half the vicinity at Axe Me has been reserved for the event and anyone who donates to the group is welcome to come chuck some axes. There is no set minimum donation required to participate and Shefrin said her primary focus is to help spread the word about what the Liv On Foundation has to offer.
“Our main goal is to make sure the community knows who we are,” said Shefrin. ”It’s not even really about the donations. We like them and we need them, but we also need the people in the community to know that we’re here.”
The Liv On Foundation was founded by Shefrin in 2018 after the murder of Liv Harrison, one of her best friends’ daughters. Harrison, then 19, had been caught in an abusive relationship that ended her life. Shefrin originally started a Liv On campaign to help with Harrison’s funeral expenses, however the outpouring of support led her to continue these efforts in the form of a nonprofit organization.
“It was something that our community really seemed to need,” said Shefrin. “People were reaching out saying that they didn’t have anywhere to go for classes or support.”
Liv On is now hosted inside Trinity Anglican Church in Marysville and offers free classes and group sessions every Thursday evening starting at 6 p.m. These meetings are generally catered to those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), night terrors, and other symptoms associated with abuse. Volunteers are also available to provide free childcare during meetings.
The proceeds collected at the Axe Me event in Yuba City will go straight toward funding these programs and helping victims in need. Organizers also are currently looking for wall space in the Yuba-Sutter area for a mural series called Project Butterfly. The proposed imagery consists of different butterfly wings painted for people to stand in front of, creating the illusion of wings in a picture. The butterfly has been incorporated into Liv On’s logo and is symbolic of both freedom and rebirth.
“Like the butterfly, the ugliness of Liv’s death evolved into something beautiful,” added Shefrin.
Axe Me is located at 651 N. Palora Ave. in Yuba City. Axe Me is considered to be an all-ages venue, however the minimum axe throwing age is 12 and those under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.