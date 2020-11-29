To carry on the spirit of domestic violence victims, a group of women from the Liv On Foundation recently got matching butterfly tattoos.
“The butterfly design came about because beauty can come from ugliness,” said Anna Rogers, founder of Liv On.
Named in honor of Sutter native Liv Harrison, Rogers founded the organization after her best friend Julie’s daughter (Liv) was murdered while trying to leave an abusive relationship.
Harrison, 19, was stabbed at least 28 times by her boyfriend at his Indianapolis home on Nov. 18, 2018.
According to Rogers, Harrison was preparing to leave the abusive relationship when she returned home for Thanksgiving that year – a trip just days away that she never got to make.
Rogers said her Sacramento-based tattoo artist, Alycia Carr, saw a video she had made to introduce the organization and its cause and was inspired by the butterfly logo.
“Through her tears, she immediately asked me if I was going to get that as a tattoo,” said Rogers. “Not only did she think it was a good idea – but she volunteered to do any butterfly tattoos on people for a great price.”
Rogers shared the invitation with Harrison’s friends and family during a celebration held in honor of her 21st birthday and since then there has been tremendous interest.
“People not even connected to Liv have asked me to get one because domestic violence affected their lives too,” said Rogers.
Rogers and a group of five others got their tattoos in late November and another 11 people are scheduled to get a butterfly tattoo in the coming weeks, said Rogers.
According to Rogers, the organization has been slow to get up and running at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but word is spreading.
The non-profit recently partnered with Yuba Sutter Victim Services to bring action for those in domestic violence situations – including safe housing, wellness, information and resources, financial support and transportation.
“We want to do this the right way – not rush and miss important aspects,” said Rogers.
Rogers said the campaign has reached people as far away as the United Kingdom, and once the pandemic subsides, a woman that sent Rogers her own testimonial plans to start a Liv On chapter there as well.
Although Rogers said it hurt to get the ink done, it gave her a new perspective.
“I kept reminding myself that pain means I am lucky enough to be alive!” said Rogers. “How blessed am I? I think about Julie missing her daughter. I think about Liv in her last moments and how terrified she must have been.”
Rogers said the next step for the organization is to finalize their website and begin the process of reaching out to the Yuba-Sutter community to spread awareness.
A social media campaign for Liv On was recently launched.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LivOnFoundation.org/.