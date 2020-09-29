For residents of Live Oak, it’s the small-town atmosphere and the camaraderie that comes along with it; it’s the beautiful rural landscape located between the Sutter Buttes and Feather River; it’s the smell of fresh peaches while driving down Kent Road in late July.
While reasons vary as to what makes the city great, residents agree that there’s no better place than where they call home.
“Living in such a small town, you get to know all your neighbors. You will rarely complete a trip to the grocery store without having at least one lengthy conversation in the aisle,” said Geena Day, a lifelong Live Oak resident. “We are a town abundant with agriculture. Summertime means ‘harvest time’ in our neck of the woods.”
Day said her heart is forever tied to the small town. Having grown up there, she basically knows everyone’s name.
“People are friendly here. Something that really stands out to me is how the residents of our town come together to support each other during times of need or crisis,” she said. “Whether it is helping at a carwash for a family member, donating goods or services, or just showing up for each other in general.”
Jennifer Heath, 48, moved to the city in Sutter County in 2001 from the Bay Area. The affordable mortgage payment and slower pace of living was a major draw. Her new home provides a sense of security.
“A few years ago, my neighbor chased down a young man who was about to break into our home, when I was home alone with my kids,” Heath said. “A situation that could’ve gone very bad for all involved. I often wonder what would’ve happened that night had my neighbor not been so proactive. With that being said, that is the only problem we have had in 20 years. We all look out for each other. If I come home at 10 p.m. and I see your garage door is open, I will let you know.”
Surrounded by fields, agricultural production is a core industry for the city and its residents. Michael Procunier Sr., 39, general manager for Sutter Buttes Mercantile, which is a prune and walnut handler within the city, said he feels blessed to be able to work in town with people he considers family. There’s no other feeling like it, he said.
“We are a very tight group of residents, whether it be supporting the schools, kids, town functions, the city never disappoints,” Procunier said.
Another defining characteristic of the town is its cultural diversity.
“The mural project is a perfect example of the different cultures embracing each other and wanting to learn more about each other,” Day said. “The murals in our town are a source of pride.”
Like with any community, there is room for improvement. Heath said the city would benefit from a bit of clean up and enforcement for non-operational junk cars that are littered throughout. Day said she’d like to see new businesses fill some of the vacant properties along the city’s main roads. Procunier said traffic is also a big issue that doesn’t have an easy fix.
Nonetheless, all three residents say the city is the perfect place to settle down and raise a family.
“My kids grew up here. They grew up around people who knew who they were, who they belonged to and where they lived,” Heath said. “The kids in their daycare class were the same kids on their little league team, the same kids sitting next to them at their high school graduation. We as parents weren’t just watching our kids graduate, we were watching them all graduate.”
Some of the local landmarks include the Live Oak Depot, the Pizza Factory, Pasquini’s Italian Restaurant and Dutch Bros. Another place that regularly brings the town together a few Friday nights a year is the Live Oak High School football field. Day said visitors have plenty of options to choose from to learn a little bit more about the city and the people who comprise it.
“I’m proud to be a part of the town and plan on being here for years to come,” Procunier said. “I’m blessed to call it home.”