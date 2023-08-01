Shannon Granger, director of the Live Oak Child Development Center in Live Oak, said Tuesday that the facility received a $10,000 grant from Golden Pacific Bank, which is a division of SoFi Bank.
According to Granger, the grant is an “effort by SoFi to help create a relationship with the community by supporting small businesses as well as investing in low- to moderate-income area children and their families.”
Granger called the grant an “investment in the future of the local community.”
“The funds will be used as a reinvestment in the future of our local community – including, but not limited to: the opening of our new toddler program, instructional supplies, providing resources and education classes that promote financial literacy to local families, and scholarships for local Live Oak High School seniors,” Granger said.
Granger said Golden Pacific Bank has provided ongoing support for Live Oak Child Development Center. That support includes donations of supplies for the center’s classrooms, toys for children during the holidays, and sponsorship at community outreach events.
Live Oak Child Care Center is a nonprofit, secular and non-discriminatory state-funded child care facility that has been in operation since 1977, Granger said. The facility was conceived and constructed by members of its sponsoring agent, The Live Oak Church of the Brethren.
Granger said the goals of Live Oak Child Care Center are to “provide each child the opportunity to grow socially, emotionally, and intellectually in a warm, loving atmosphere.” Activities at the center are meant to guide children in the development of a positive self-image.
Live Oak Child Care Center is located at 1990 Archer Ave. in Live Oak. For more information, call 530-695-2372.