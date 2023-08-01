Shannon Granger, director of the Live Oak Child Development Center in Live Oak, said Tuesday that the facility received a $10,000 grant from Golden Pacific Bank, which is a division of SoFi Bank.

According to Granger, the grant is an “effort by SoFi to help create a relationship with the community by supporting small businesses as well as investing in low- to moderate-income area children and their families.”

