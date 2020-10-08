Editor’s Note: this is the 11th of 12 reports on candidate responses garnered at forums sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appeal. The Q-and-A articles coming out of the forums will run through Saturday. Those who wish, can watch recordings of the forums by going to the Appeal’s Facebook page or the Chamber of Commerce website. This installment is the second of three involving Live Oak City Council candidates.
Ahead of the most contested race in the Yuba-Sutter area, seven candidates vying for two seats on the Live Oak City Council met to discuss a variety of issues facing the city during a forum put on by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appeal.
Candidates running for the two seats include Dale Carlson, Johnny Ceballos, Jeramy Chapdelaine, incumbent Lakhvir Ghag, Cruz Mora, Nancy Santana and incumbent Aleks Tica.
Q: Constituents want growth to create an economically viable area but don’t want growth to interfere with their lifestyles or views. How do you walk this wire? What can be done to stimulate development in a way that would be acceptable to your constituency?
Carlson said council members don’t work for the city, but rather residents, and officials need to make sure they get everyone’s input in the process. There are a lot of businesses and people in the community that have good ideas on what the city should do to bring in more business, he said. The current highway corridor project underway will bring in new businesses, he said, and there have been talks about establishing a downtown area, though that will take a lot of money and infrastructure, he said. Council members need to listen to residents, talk to business owners and decide on something that everyone will want to buy into so that it’s a concerted effort, he said.
Tica said the city shouldn’t increase taxes on residents in order to spur new growth. He said Live Oak is a great city that is quiet and peaceful, but at the same time it needs some economic growth, with businesses that aren’t competing with existing mom and pops in town. One of the big issues is where the new development should be located and how to get there, he said. New businesses along the highway corridor will make it easier for residents to walk to, but there are also concerns about having businesses too close to the rail line, so he suggested the city could put some businesses more one the west side of town to prevent those rail lines from becoming an issue for residents.
Santana said excessive regulations are destroying small businesses, which make up 80 percent of businesses in the U.S. Less government is better government, she said, and with high taxes and heavy regulations, it’s difficult. She said the city at one time was affordable and thriving, with its own hotel, walnut plant, motorcycle track, lumber yard, Bank of America, police station, and women’s prison. She said the city needs to be more competitive with development fees and reduce impact fees, so that residents no longer have to go out of town to get their needs met.
Ghag said he witnessed a thriving Live Oak when he moved to the city in 1968, with stores packed and cars all along the main streets. Once the current highway project is completed, the city will have continuous sidewalks from one side of town to the other, which will improve its walkability. He said there are currently businesses that want to be located along the highway, which the city is in negotiations with over placement and restrictions that protect current businesses. He said the city is working hard to bring in more business and it will happen, it’s just a matter of completing the highway project.
Mora said residents should be involved in the conversation about how the city is developed moving forward. He said the city has never truly been developed with proper housing units, shopping/entertainment centers or proper grocery stores, all of which need to be included in future development. He is proposing the city establish a master plan for 2050 and a 100-year plan that will outline how to transition the city from what it is today to a developed town. He said residents deserve to be involved in the process, even though they’ve been turned away in the past when trying to voice their opinions.
Chapdelaine said council members from about a decade ago did a lot of great work to help the city develop. They put together projects with foresight, he said, but unfortunately turmoil with council members has prevented the same sort of success since then. He said the highway project is a great example of a project those council members worked toward, but it is really the last of those legacy projects. He said the city needs the right people on the council with foresight to get those sorts of projects going again. On top of that, community engagement has gone away, so residents need to be involved in updating plans. He said the city needs the public’s participation to really understand what the community wants.
Ceballos said ensuring the city is business-friendly is critical. He said the city has momentum going currently with infrastructure projects in the works but internet infrastructure could very well be the next phase of development. With COVID-19, those working in the Bay Area are starting to realize they no longer need to live in those areas to do their job, so if Live Oak could become more business-friendly and draw that sort of talent to the city, it could kick off the next growth phase, he said.
Q: The grand jury highlighted issues with consulting contracts that were costing the city unnecessary expenses and opening the door to financial loss and litigation. How should the city correct that issue? Secondly, the grand jury noted a lack of oversight with Public Works projects, which resulted in delays and additional costs. What do you propose to deal with that situation?
Chapdelaine said the city needs to update its finance policies and procedures, when it comes to its consulting contracts. He said many jurisdictions across the state already have a procedure in place that requires a rule of three for obtaining bids, though Live Oak, for whatever reason, hasn’t followed those guidelines over the years, which can have huge implications for public contract codes and others. In terms of Public Works projects, he said it boils down to a lack of oversight. The city needs to be more involved in the process, which is something he hopes to bring to the council, as he has 15 years of public service in Public Works and infrastructure.
Ceballos said the city should have a process in place that determines how many bids should be reviewed, in regards to consultants. It comes back to the need for improved internal controls within the city, he said, because when the process isn’t followed, someone needs to be there to address it. As far as oversight with Public Works projects, he said, if there isn’t a process in place to prevent it, one needs to be created.
Carlson said the grand jury brought up a good point regarding consultant contracts. He said the contracts haven’t been reviewed for years, so it’s going to be important to get an outside source who knows contractual language to help the city ensure there is language that prevents any risk of losing money. As far as Public Works projects, he said, there are a lot of projects going on throughout the city, so it can be tough to get everything done in a timely manner. He said those in management positions and engineers need to make sure those projects don’t slip through the cracks and that there should be a visual whiteboard somewhere within the city’s offices to show what’s being done and when it should be completed.
Tica said the consulting contract issue is concerning to him. He said it was unfortunate that in the past there haven’t been any real contract bids for positions such as the attorney and financial director position, which comes down to problems with the city’s previous manager. With the new city manager, he said, the city should be looking to get multiple bids for attorney services, a financial director and for planning. While on the council, he said, officials created a subcommittee to look at some of the bids the city received, and he feels the committee and city planners have done a great job. As for Public Works, some of the issues were natural, whether it had to do with weather delays or hold ups with the state.
Santana said the city has a policy in place to obtain five bids, which isn’t being followed. She said it’s not acceptable, as the city’s consultants cost quite a bit of money. When citizens raised concerns about the city not obtaining more bids, she said, they were blown off. As far as Public Works is concerned, she said the west water line has been in the process for eight years, which is just too long. She said the city needs to change the fact that it isn’t following its own policies and procedures.
Ghag said during his time on the council, members reduced the amount of money the previous city manager could spend without council approval from $25,000 to $15,000. He also requested the council review the city attorney’s contract two years ago but was blocked by other members. He did the same thing for the finance director, which resulted in the same denial. He said Public Works projects like Well 7 in the city have been going on for about 10 years, and project managers keep telling officials that it’s going to get done. He said the project is supposed to be completed in September, but there is no power on site to ensure it is working properly.
Mora said he was disappointed that the city has these contracts that have not been negotiated, and the contract language is very suspicious. He said the contracts need to be reimagined at their core, and that the city should consider who is writing the language, as to prevent a consultant themselves from writing it. Additionally, when it comes to Public Works, he said the city could benefit from getting its residents more involved in the process and possibly saving costs on consultants if members of the public are already experienced in that particular field.