After a year filled with the passing of partial budgets to keep city services running smoothly in Live Oak, the city council passed the contentious 2021/22 fiscal year budget on Monday.
During a special meeting on Monday afternoon, all council members passed the motion with no debate or public comment, a stark contrast from previous attempts by the council to pass a final budget.
Councilman J.R. Thiara, one of two council members who previously voted no on passing the full budget, said it has been a “long struggle with this budgeting process.”
On July 21, the council passed two months of the 2021/22 fiscal year budget after the city’s nonessential operations had been shut down since July 14, the Appeal previously reported. In September, the council passed three months of the budget as the city was on track for another shutdown of nonessential services.
Deadlock on the passing of the budget began after former Mayor Luis Hernandez resigned on May 31, leaving just four members on the council. As a result, previous attempts to pass the full budget were stalled after repeated 2-2 votes by the council.
During a meeting in mid-September, Councilman Lakhvir Ghag and Thiara asked several questions of finance director James Ramsey about a variety of portions of the proposed budget. At several points during that portion of the meeting, members of the public spoke over council members, causing Vice Mayor Nancy Santana and City Attorney Brant Bordsen to interject and restore order, according to Appeal archives.
The Appeal reported at the time that City Manager Aaron Palmer said while the budget was balanced when first presented, the council failed to approve the collection of taxes from two Community Facilities Districts (CFDs) and a Fire and Lighting District. The CFDs failed to pass on July 21 and Aug. 4. The Fire and Lighting District failed to pass on Sept. 1. All three votes were 2-2 with Santana and Councilman Bob Woten voting yes and Ghag and Thiara voting no.
As a result, the city was set to lose out on approximately $1 million a year without that tax revenue and the budget was at a deficit of approximately $834,000, according to Palmer. He said at the time that city staff was looking at ways to make up for those lost funds.