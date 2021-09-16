Live Oak City Council chambers played host to another contentious city council meeting with the 2021/22 fiscal year budget at the center of attention. After more than two hours of discussion, questions and public comments, the council voted 4-0 to pass three months of the budget on Wednesday.
Prior to the vote on passing three months of the budget, the council voted 2-2 to pass the full 2021/22 budget. Vice Mayor Nancy Santana and Councilmen Bob Woten voted yes and council members J.R. Thiara and Lakhvir Ghag voted no.
Before the vote on Wednesday, the city was headed for another shutdown of nonessential services. On July 21 the council voted 4-0 to pass two months of the 2021/22 fiscal year budget after the city’s nonessential operations had been shut down since July 14. The two months of the budget was set to expire next week.
City council has been operating with four council members since former Mayor Luis Hernandez resigned on May 31. A special election to fill the vacant seat is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Several members of the public who attended Wednesday’s meeting voiced concern over the future of parks and recreation activities such as youth soccer. Some people brought their children with them up to the podium when they spoke to the council.
Ghag and Thiara asked several questions of finance director James Ramsey about a variety of portions of the proposed budget. At several points during the questions, members of the public spoke over council members, causing Santana and City Attorney Brant Bordsen to interject and restore order.
City Manager Aaron Palmer said while the budget was balanced when first presented, the council failed to approve the collection of taxes from two Community Facilities Districts (CFDs) and a Fire and Lighting District. The CFDs failed to pass on July 21 and Aug. 4. The Fire and Lighting District failed to pass on Sept. 1. All three votes were 2-2 with Santana and Woten voting yes and Ghag and Thiara voting no.
The city will lose out on approximately $1 million a year without that tax revenue and the budget now has a deficit of approximately $834,000, according to Palmer. He said city staff is looking at ways to make up for those lost funds.
City council will next meet on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.