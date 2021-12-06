Today, the citizens of Live Oak will vote to decide the fate of a vacant city council seat that has been without a representative since May 31.
Candidates vying for the empty seat include Cruz Mora, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Aleks Tica and Rick Dais.
In October, the Appeal previously held a candidate forum for each person running for the open position. Here are some of the questions and answers from the candidates during that debate:
Q: Do you think Live Oak should continue to be an incorporated city or would citizens benefit from being unincorporated?
Mora said the decision about staying incorporated would come down to the voters but he believes the city should stay incorporated and utilize its resources to develop. He has noticed issues but if elected would work to keep Live Oak incorporated
Chapdelaine said the city should stay incorporated and with the right leadership in place can overcome the challenges facing the city and make improvements. He said he appreciates the relationship Live Oak has with Sutter County for police and fire services.
Tica said Live Oak has grown over the years with the development of businesses, homes, an increase in parks and recreation, an increase in roads, an increase in public safety and schools have grown. He said if Live Oak disincorporated, residents would lose out on public safety services. He called the idea of disincorporation “ridiculous” and said it would be a waste of money and a waste of time.
Dais said he has talked about disincorporation and has heard the topic brought over the last 10-15 years. He said the notion that Live Oak is a full service city is inaccurate. He said the county provides the biggest services in fire and police and that the cost of those services hasn’t gone up as much as the city has spent on parks and recreation over the same time period. Live Oak would save money if the county took over all services, Dais said.
Q: What changes need to be made with regards to how the city runs?
Dais said the city has way too many employees and that they are paid too much money. According to Dais, the top six highest paid city employees total compensation cost is more than $1 million. He said the work being done does not match the compensation. He cited projects taking several years to complete and that the county could do the job more efficiently and more cheaply.
Mora said there is no leadership at city hall and that city operations have dwindled. He said the city manager/city council system of government that Live Oak currently operates under is outdated and today’s effective government works through city council and the office of the mayor. To have that system in Live Oak, Mora said voters would need to organize and get that on the ballot. He said the city is without leadership and needs to reimagine a city that works for everyone to allow citizens to prosper.
Chapdelaine said there are a lot of areas to improve. He mentioned accountability, oversight and leadership as areas that need addressing. In addition, he said there needs to be more competition when it comes to consultant contracts. He said his years of experience in local government and managing contracts and capital improvement projects would be an asset to the city.
Tica said the special election is happening because no one in the city is working together. He said communication is an issue between city staff and council members and that there has been too much infighting. He said communication can improve between what residents need and how city staff can accommodate that.
Q: What improvements can Live Oak make that would have the most impact on its citizens?
Dais said the city should have more transparency that has been lacking in recent years. He said council members have asked questions to staff during meetings and are told they’ll get answers but never do. As an example, he said the parks and recreation standing committee was eliminated and the reports promised in lieu of the committee have not yet been provided. He said citizens are not being well-represented by city staff.
Mora said city improvements will be his priority if elected. He mentioned water contamination in Live Oak being excessive and he pledged to clean up water and sewer infrastructure. He said he would pursue a state-of-the-art water treatment facility that would remove the current contaminants. He said he is opposed to raising sewer and water rates to pay for the new system and pursue federal and state grants to pay for it. Mora said improving the quality of life in Live Oak needs to be the focus before looking at attracting outside business.
Chapdelaine said improvements start at city hall and that transparency is huge. He said the city should follow better best practices and policies and if those are unclear, find out what those are and reevaluate. He said the city council’s relationship with the community has gotten worse over time and needs to be improved.
Tica said the current council hasn’t gotten anything done in 2021 and he said in his first meeting as a councilman the budget would get passed. From there, the city will be able to move on grant opportunities. He said there’s grant funding out there to maintain and improve city roads. He also said there needs to be better communication with residents. Residents should not be scared about losing out on city services because of a lack of transparency, Tica said.
Q: What specifically can Live Oak do to offer more opportunities and services for its residents?
Chapdelaine said the issues at city hall need to be squared away and the city needs to make better use of funds. In addition, he said the cycle of infighting has to stop. He said the city will continue to go backwards if decisions like eliminating community facilities districts are made. He said once the city fixes issues internally, it can provide more services to citizens.
Tica said the city needs five council members before anything else can happen. He said a city cannot run with four council members. He said residents are scared about parks and recreation and fire and police services. Once things improve inside the city, it can work with Sutter County and regional agencies to get funding for projects, Tica said. He said personal agendas have hurt Live Oak residents this year.
Dais said the city should figure out how taxpayers can get more bang for their buck. He said it’s disturbing that the city’s top six highest paid employees make more than $1 million combined despite not coming through on projects. He said because it has taken so long for projects to be completed, future grant opportunities are disappearing. He said maybe the county could run everything better than the city.
Mora said the city needs to invest more in economic development. He said elected officials need to know how to understand and digest policy documents. Mora said the city’s housing element is selling Live Oak out. The current city council is attracting residents from the Bay Area and Sacramento for housing needs, he said.