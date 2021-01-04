The Live Oak City Council recently appointed new leadership to serve as mayor and vice mayor for 2021.
Luis Hernandez, who was elected to the City Council in 2018, was named Live Oak’s new mayor. Nancy Santana, the council’s newest member, who was elected in 2020, will serve as vice mayor.
Other members of the council include J.R. Thiara, Bob Woten and Lakhvir Ghag (reelected in 2020).
The City Council holds regular meetings on the first and third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. inside Council Chambers – 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.