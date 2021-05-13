Live Oak residents will have an opportunity to offload trash, old furniture and other items during a free dump day through Recology Yuba-Sutter on Saturday.
The Live Oak Community Clean Up Day is planned for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 9633 N St., Live Oak. The event is only for Live Oak residents, so participants will be required to show a utility bill for proof of residence.
Those participating are responsible for loading and unloading items during the clean up day. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in place due to COVID-19.
Items that can be disposed of during the event include trash, appliances (limit of two), scrap metal, yard debris (must be in bundles), old furniture, mattresses and box springs, 22” rim diameter or smaller tires (maximum of nine per household).
No vehicle or other lead-acid batteries will be accepted, nor will hazardous materials — includes electronic waste (computers, televisions, telephones, etc.), fluorescent light tubes/lamps, consumer household batteries.