Live Oak City Council members will consider establishing a cannabis ad hoc committee to determine if the relatively new industry is right for the city, and if so, what aspects they’d like to incorporate within city limits.
During a meeting in September, Councilman Luis Hernandez requested the discussion item be placed on a future agenda.
“I’m hoping the other council members use this as an opportunity to ask questions and gather more information about the subject,” Hernandez said on Tuesday. “I’m hoping to form an exploratory ad hoc committee to explore options for what the city could go into, such as a delivery service.”
Cannabis for adult use was legalized in California in 2016 after the majority of statewide voters approved Proposition 64. Prior to that, medical marijuana had been legal statewide since 1996.
Hernandez said allowing a delivery service in the city would help generate much needed revenue for Live Oak.
“I see the financial benefits,” he said. “I know it’s not going to bring in millions of dollars, but even if we could bring in roughly $500,000 in revenue, that would be a good chunk of money that could be used to update our decaying sewer and water infrastructure or pay for other projects around the city.”
One aspect of the industry he doesn’t believe the city is ready for is a dispensary. He said cannabis dispensaries work better in larger communities.
“Delivery services are beneficial because if someone has an issue with cannabis and don’t use it themselves, they would never even know the city has a delivery service,” he said.
City Council members will discuss whether or not to form a committee at tonight’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. and will be held inside Live Oak Council Chambers – 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.