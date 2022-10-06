The Live Oak City Council unanimously approved a construction contract for its Pennington Road Rehabilitation Project on Wednesday, with total costs for the project expected to be just over $1 million.

With an estimated construction cost of $974,937.60, the city said the total estimated construction and engineering cost is $1,298,812, according to a staff report. The project is funded through federal aid and local funding – $899,357 in federal funding and $399,455 in local funding.

