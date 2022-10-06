The Live Oak City Council unanimously approved a construction contract for its Pennington Road Rehabilitation Project on Wednesday, with total costs for the project expected to be just over $1 million.
With an estimated construction cost of $974,937.60, the city said the total estimated construction and engineering cost is $1,298,812, according to a staff report. The project is funded through federal aid and local funding – $899,357 in federal funding and $399,455 in local funding.
After receiving four bids for Pennington Road Rehabilitation Project - West, Franklin Construction out of Chico had the lowest bid with $1,117,352.50. The city said Franklin Construction has successfully completed the Community Trail Phase 1 project and was a subcontractor on the 2015 Street Rehabilitation Project.
“The project will rehabilitate the Pennington Road structural section which has failed due to age and high traffic volumes and truck loads,” the city said in a staff report. “The project also includes new curb ramps, curb, gutter and sidewalk, and striping improvements.”
The city said that in October 2011, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) recommended funding for the rehabilitation of a Pennington Road section from Broadway to Connecticut Avenue through the 2012 Regional Local Funding Round. A month later, $969,205 of federal funds was programmed for the project.
“On March 4, 2020, the city council authorized the advertisement for bids for construction. Subsequent to the authorization, staff has worked with SACOG and Caltrans to increase the level of funding for the project and reduce the required local share of the costs,” the city said in a staff report. “This work has resulted in an increase in the total project cost funded to $1,225,655 and a reduction in local share from 11.5% to 3.9%. With the reduction in local share, the city will save over $125,000 of local transportation funds. These changes were made possible by the application of Toll Credits and Advance Construction. An additional adjustment is being processed to increase the project cost to $1,377,710 with an additional savings of $17,000 of local transportation funds.”
The city did not have an estimate on when construction would begin or be completed.
“We will not have the information on the project for about a month,” Live Oak City Manager Aaron Palmer said Thursday in an email. “The council awarded the bid last night (Wednesday). Now engineering will have a preconstruction meeting to discuss all the details of the project.”
Vice Mayor Bob Woten was not at Wednesday’s meeting.