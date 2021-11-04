Wednesday’s Live Oak City Council meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum, according to a notice from the City Clerk Clarissa Menchaca. Three council members are needed for a meeting to take place.
City Manager Aaron Palmer said council members Lakhvir Ghag and J.R. Thiara notified him around 4 p.m. on Wednesday that they would be unable to attend the meeting. Thiara said he and Ghag are deeply involved in the Sikh community leadership and were helping with preparations and serving ahead of the weekend Sikh Festival and Parade. He said in the week before the parade, thousands of daily attendees from around the world arrive at the Sikh Temple in Yuba City.
“As Sikhs, we are absolutely duty bound to serve the community which in Punjabi, that means Sewa, to serve others without any expectations back,” Thiara said.
The next city council meeting is scheduled to take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at 9955 Live Oak Blvd, Live Oak.