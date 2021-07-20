Live Oak City Council will meet today (Wednesday) to consider adopting the 2021/22 fiscal year budget, which would prevent the city from further shutting down after officials were unable to pass a budget by deadline.
In addition, the council will consider a resolution to call for a special election on Nov. 16 to fill the vacant city council seat. Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
The council failed to pass a budget on July 14, resulting in some city services being shut down – only essential city staff are currently working and nonessential operations such as parks and recreation activities and the public pool are closed. On June 29 and July 7, the budget and a three-month spending plan failed to pass. The council passed a 14-day temporary spending plan on June 29 that expired at midnight July 14.
Every vote that has failed to pass the budget recently has been split 2-2. Vice Mayor Nancy Santana and Councilman Bob Woten have voted yes and councilmembers J.R. Thiara and Lakhvir Ghag have voted no.
On July 7, the council nominated six of the nine individuals who applied to temporarily fill the vacant city council seat. All six were voted down 2-2. The special election in November to fill the seat would be handled by the Sutter County Elections Office. The meeting will be open to the public and can be viewed online. For information on how to access the meeting, visit liveoakcity.org.