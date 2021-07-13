Live Oak City Council will convene for a special meeting today (Wednesday) to attempt to approve the 2021/22 fiscal year budget, according to City Manager Aaron Palmer.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and the only item on the agenda is the approval of the budget. The city is set to shut down non-essential operations if a budget or temporary spending plan is not passed by midnight Wednesday.
On June 29, the council unanimously approved a 14-day continuing resolution after failing to pass the budget and a three-month resolution. The 14-day spending plan ends at midnight on Wednesday. On July 7, the council voted 2-2 on the budget and 2-2 on passing a three-month continuing resolution. In both votes, Vice Mayor Nancy Santana and Councilman Bob Woten voted yes and councilmembers J.R. Thiara and Lakhvir Ghag voted no.
A deciding vote could not be cast due to a vacancy on the council. If a budget or temporary spending plan is not passed, only essential city services would be available starting Thursday. City hall would be closed, along with the Parks and Recreation Department, the public pool would be closed, and residents would not be able to come to city hall to pay bills.
The meeting will be available on the city’s website as well as via video conference. Information on how to access the meeting virtually can be found at https://www.liveoakcity.org/.