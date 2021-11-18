A Live Oak resident served Councilman J.R. Thiara with recall documents during the city council meeting on Wednesday, according to Ashley Hernandez – a resident organizing the recall effort.
During the public comment section of the meeting, Noel Grove introduced himself at the podium and then handed the documents to Thiara. Thiara declined to comment on Thursday. Thiara has seven days from Wednesday to file a response with the Sutter County Elections Office.
Hernandez said Thiara’s role in holding up passing the fiscal year budget and his conduct while being on the council led citizens to gather signatures. They gathered the required 20 signatures for the notice of intention, according to Appeal archives.
Once the notice and response have been filed, a petition will have to be signed by 25 percent of registered Live Oak voters (about 1,000 people) within 60 days. If the petition filed with the elections office meets the requirements and the signatures are verified, the city council would have the opportunity to call for the recall election. If it does not call for the election, it would fall to the Sutter County Board of Supervisors to call for the election, according to Sutter County Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston.
In other business:
– The city attorney is reviewing a motion passed during the meeting. The city council had the opportunity to approve the submittal of an application for CalHome grant funds from the State Department of Housing and Community Development. Thiara made a motion to pass the item but while reading the motion he read different wording than what was agendized, according to City Manager Aaron Palmer. Thiara’s motion said staff would bring back the application for the council to approve.
Acting Chief Building Official Alison Schmidt said during the meeting that the city would be applying for $600,000 in grant funding but could be awarded as much as $900,000. The grant would fund city programs to help low-income residents with home repairs. The vote on the motion made by Thiara passed 3-1 with Thiara, councilman Lakhvir Ghag, and Vice Mayor Nancy Santana voting yes. Councilman Bob Woten voted no. Palmer said the item is with the city attorney to review the vote and what council action needs to be taken.
– The council failed to adopt a resolution approving applications for grant funds from the State Department of Parks and Recreation. Santana and Woten voted yes and Thiara and Ghag voted no. Schmidt said the state allocated $177,952 for the city to use on projects. The money does not need to be applied for but the council has to approve what projects the funds will be used for. She said the city parks and recreation department recommended the $177,952 be used to split the large tee-ball field into two fields and use the money remaining for repairs to Majors Field. Schmidt said the deadline to submit projects for the grant funding is by the end of December but did not know the exact date.
Thiara said the council has not been provided with financial reports from the parks and recreation department and wanted to see more specific numbers and design plans before approving the resolution.
“If we do not approve a resolution for the application, we will lose the money,” Schmidt said.