The Live Oak City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved the creation of an ad-hoc committee to examine and work on a proposed new contract with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office that was first introduced to the council last month.
The committee, according to a staff report, will be “will be tasked with working with city staff and the county to develop a new contract for police services” with a final goal of possibly recommending a final contract for city council approval.
Live Oak Mayor Bob Woten appointed Councilmembers Lakhvir S. Ghag and Ashley Hernandez to serve on the committee.
At issue is a proposal first brought to the council on June 6 by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office that seeks to raise the percentage Live Oak pays for some services. Live Oak, which does not have its own police force, is required to cover the costs of 7.4 full-time equivalent positions provided by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, according to a 2007 agreement.
The agreement also “provides funding for one part time motor deputy, including motorcycle and safety equipment, and one K9 unit including the cost of the dog, training, vehicle, equipment, applicable upkeep, and maintenance,” according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office report.
The current contract requires Live Oak to pay for “100% of one Lieutenant and all costs relating to a K-9 Dog,” but also asks the city to “pay 80% of one Sergeant and seven Deputies,” according to a staff report. At the June meeting, Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes made a presentation to the city council requesting an increase to 86% with the new contract.
“The proposed increase to the annual Sheriff’s contract is $741,716,” the city previously said in a staff report. “Staff has included this increase to the proposed annual 2023-2024 budget.”
Because Sutter County continues to face major financial obstacles after the failure of a one cent sales tax measure last fall, its sheriff’s department is now tasked with finding ways to either cut back on services or get more money from services already provided to other jurisdictions.
During last month’s city council meeting, Barnes repeatedly stressed the services currently provided to Live Oak by the sheriff’s office, many of which the city actually doesn’t get billed for.
“The city is not doing business in the same manner that it did 16 years ago,” Barnes previously said. “It would stand to reason that neither is the sheriff’s department. There’s been a lot of changes in our profession, in how we do things. And then requirements that we’re expected to meet by statutory mandate through the state. … That’s some of the reason for some of the changes that are being requested.”
Those previously proposed changes to the 2007 Live Oak agreement included the following:
– Live Oak going from 80% to 86% of the operational costs based on call volume: $156,366
– One detective dedicated to Live Oak: $186,687
– 2.5 dispatchers and 0.50 of one dispatch supervisor: $377,081
– 0.20 of one public information officer: $21,582
Barnes previously said the sheriff’s department budget is currently just over $35 million, but he has been forced to cut about $1.9 million to balance the department’s budget. According to a staffing analysis, the majority of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office budget is dedicated to its jail division with its operations division (patrol) taking up the other large portion of spending.
Barnes said in addition to Live Oak, he is meeting with other “contract providers and services” to fill the gap in his budget.
During the June council meeting, Barnes questioned why the city wasn’t paying the full 100%.
“One of my questions very early when I first took office back in 2019 is why does the city only pay 80% and the county picks up that other 20%?” Barnes said.
He attributed a needed bump in percentage based on call volume and the amount of time deputies spend in the city, which is about 3 square miles in size with a population of about 9,106 according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
“It’s not actually 80% of the time, it’s actually closer to 86% of the time if you average it out,” he said.
Barnes previously said a recent staffing analysis showed that Live Oak accounted for about 25% of the department’s overall call volume and services. In that report, it claims that “data showed that services delivered to the City of Live Oak exceed the resources identified in the 2007 agreement.”
According to the staffing analysis referenced by Barnes, patrol hours handling calls for service in Live Oak between 2016 and 2020 averaged about 5,223. The actual patrol workload, however, between that time was estimated to be about 15,669 total hours, the analysis stated.
“The Live Oak agreement does not account for other costs associated with sheriff’s infrastructure, dispatch operations, record services, our detectives, additional patrol time, administrative or clerical time, or forensic services,” Barnes said.
In the proposed new agreement, Barnes said Live Oak would not be responsible for services such as large-scale incidents or high-profile investigations, specialized services and equipment, new deputy start-up equipment, recruitment, human resources and payroll, and other expenses generally incurred by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office when dealing with employees and new hires.
“Those are all costs that I absorb for matters that happen in the city of Live Oak,” Barnes previously said. “... I’m trying to do what’s fair, but at the same time I have to be compensated for services that I’m providing.”
Business grants
The Live Oak City Council also unanimously approved Tuesday the use of some of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to begin a Business Improvement Grant Program.
The purpose of the program, the city said, is to “assist current businesses, within the city, with interior or exterior improvement projects.”
The program will allow “brick and mortar” businesses to apply for two different types of grants for “business facility improvements,” according to a staff report.
“Businesses can apply for up to $20,000 in improvements to the exterior of their businesses,” the city said. “Businesses can also apply for up to $10,000 in improvements (for interior improvements).”
Previously, the city council approved $100,000 to go toward the program in the fiscal year 2023/24 budget. Awards will be given out on a “first-come, first-served basis until the funds are expended,” city documents stated.
“Staff would like to look at keeping this initially to the business district – the businesses on 99 and Broadway. … We’re looking at mostly trying to help our business corridor,” Live Oak City Manager Aaron Palmer said Tuesday.
According to the 2023 Business Grant Application, the following eligibility rules will apply:
– Applicant must be a current property owner or business tenant (business tenant making application will require property owner approval). Owner and tenant cannot both be awarded funding for the same property.
– Property address must be occupied, and the business must be open and have a current Business License with the City of Live Oak.
– If multiple businesses occupy one building, each business can apply independently but improvements must be complimentary in design (cohesive paint schemes, etc.).
– Property must be located within the city limits of Live Oak.
– Applicant can apply for no more than one exterior grant and one interior grant, but maximum funding cannot exceed $10,000 per applicant for interior improvements and $20,000 per applicant for exterior improvements.
“The intended use of the funds is to enhance the exterior storefronts and/or improve accessibility to the business and may include façade improvements, paint, landscaping, lighting, signage, etc,” the application states. “All projects must be pre-approved, permitted and follow the City of Live Oak Design Standards. Projects must be completed no later than June 30, 2024.”
The city said cost estimates must be provided in advance for written approval and vendors will be paid directly by the city.