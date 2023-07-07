The Live Oak City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved the creation of an ad-hoc committee to examine and work on a proposed new contract with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office that was first introduced to the council last month.

The committee, according to a staff report, will be “will be tasked with working with city staff and the county to develop a new contract for police services” with a final goal of possibly recommending a final contract for city council approval.

