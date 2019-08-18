Nick Micheli announced his candidacy for Sutter County District 1 supervisor, according to a news release.
He is a lifelong Sutter County resident and third generation Live Oak farmer, according to the press release. The First District includes the northern portion of the county, including the city of Live Oak and portions of north Yuba City. The incumbent, Ron Sullenger, has announced a bid for re-election.
A kick-off event was earlier in the week at Pasquini’s restaurant, which was founded by Micheli’s uncle and is now managed by his cousin.
Micheli’s decision to run for election “comes after years of trying in vain as a private citizen to work on issues like public safety, road repair and transient issues,” according to the press release.
“Sutter County has over $150 million in pension debt and our supervisor just voted himself a raise,” Micheli said. “It’s time for me to stop complaining and start making a difference.”
He is the chair of the Standing Tall for Veterans annual dinner which raises funds for the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, assisting over 850 veterans each year. A Shriner and a Mason, Micheli is the local ambassador for the Sacramento Shriner’s Hospital for Children and chair of the Yuba-Sutter Masonic Bicycle Fund, donating nearly 40 bicycles each year to children who excel academically.
Micheli farms prunes, walnuts and almonds, and is secretary and treasurer of Lomo Receiving. He sits on the California Dried Plum board and the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau board.
He and his wife, Sasha, have a 2-year-old daughter, Violet.