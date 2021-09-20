The Live Oak Fall Festival returned for the 67th year on Saturday and was filled with vendors littered throughout Memorial Park and plenty of games and entertainment for the youth.
One of the highlights of the festival was the crowning of Miss Live Oak 2021. This year Live Oak High School senior Leslie Zarco earned the honor, which remains active throughout the year.
Zarco will be present at most community events, including the Christmas Stroll, which should return this year in the first week of December.
Elena Sanchez, 2019 Miss Live Oak and a sophomore at Chico State University, said one of the duties of the queen is to light the Christmas tree on Broadway.
Zarco said the stroll is going to be amazing this year.
“I tend to not miss it,” Zarco said. “I love the smell of hot cocoa on Broadway.”
Zarco is becoming comfortable with the community after a yearlong shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said while she was nervous during the crowning, it’s awesome seeing the community together again.
“I think this year is more special than any other year because last year we missed out on so many things,” Zarco said.
Zarco said as a queen for a year she understands the obligation of being a role model for Live Oak, presenting a good image to the community. The aspiring UC Davis freshman said she will do her best to represent the town in 2021.
“I love seeing everyone from the community,” Zarco said.
The festival itself began as a simple picnic in the park 67 years ago. But with the assistance of the chamber of commerce and city officials, it has grown throughout the years.
Zarco said she has attended about eight festivals in 17 years.
It has grown immensely, she said, from the very first time she came out to celebrate the dawn of fall in Live Oak.