Sutter County Station 5 in Live Oak was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to purchase new extrication equipment, according to a news release from the Sutter County Fire Department.
The equipment, commonly referred to as “jaws of life,” allows first responders to use specialized tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.
“This new equipment will help reduce the time it takes for us to safely reach someone who needs immediate medical attention,” said Battalion Chief Sutter County Fire Richard Epperson in the release. “Without the OTS grant funding, we would not be able to purchase modern rescue tools critical for the care of those injured in crashes.”
Delays in providing care to crash victims impacts the “golden hour” of survival, a core principle in the emergency medical services industry, the release said.
The grant provided by OTS was funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.