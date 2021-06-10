Following the resignation of Live Oak Mayor Luis Hernandez last month, city officials are in search of a replacement and are hoping to appoint a new city council member in the weeks ahead.
City Manager Aaron Palmer said Hernandez announced his resignation during the May 19 city council meeting, effective on May 31. The former mayor stated he would be relocating out of state for a new job.
“Going forward, the city council has decided to appoint an individual to fill the open council seat,” Palmer said. “The city is now taking applications through June 30, 2021, at 5 p.m.”
In order to be eligible to apply for the vacant council seat, the individual must be a Live Oak resident, 18 years of age or older, and must be a registered voter in Live Oak at the time the application is submitted.
Once the application window closes, applicants will be interviewed in open session at the July 7 city council meeting. The individual appointed to the position will serve until December 2022 – the vacant city council position is up for election next year.
Applications are available at the city clerk’s office inside City Hall — 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak — as well as online at www.liveoakcity.org/government/city-council.
Submissions must be mailed or turned in at City Hall or via email to cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org. For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 797-3023.
Current city council members include Nancy Santana, Bob Woten, Lakhvir Ghag, and J.R. Thiara.