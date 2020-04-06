A Live Oak man charged for his part in a collision last year that took the life of a 12-year-old girl had “not guilty” pleas entered on his behalf for charges of murder and vehicular manslaughter.
Omer Daraz Gorsi, 24,was involved in a five-car collision on June 30, 2019, that killed Stephanie Gonzalez, of Wheatland, and sent Jorge Yanez Perez, 31, of Yuba City, and Erica Vargas, 33, of Yuba City, to the hospital for major injuries.
Gorsi was driving a Ford F-250 on Highway 99, south of Clark Road at around 55 miles per hour and came up behind an Acura Integra traveling 15 mph due to traffic. Gorsi was allegedly texting while driving and didn’t notice the Acura and crashed into the back of the car. Gonzalez was killed after being ejected from the vehicle, according to Appeal archives.
Gorsi hit another vehicle in front of the Acura that was traveling 15 mph, which caused Gorsi’s vehicle to roll. He was ejected from the truck onto the east shoulder of the highway. He was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.
On Feb. 7, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office sent a letter to Gorsi indicating that he was being charged but said if he appeared in court he would not be arrested, according to court documents. Gorsi appeared in court in February and had his arraignment continued.
He appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Monday morning and had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf by his attorney Michael Barrette. Gorsi stood in the middle of the gallery, socially distancing himself from Barrette who was wearing a mask.
Gorsi’s preliminary hearing will be scheduled at a hearing on June 17 at 1:30 p.m. He remains out of custody.