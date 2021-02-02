A Live Oak man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf in Sutter County Superior Court on Monday for four counts of child sex abuse.
Heriberto Ramirez, 46, was charged with oral copulation/sexual penetration of a victim 10 or younger, committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, two counts of sexual penetration of a victim under 14, and a misdemeanor count of possessing a switchblade.
On Dec. 12, 2020, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged child molestation. An investigation led to Ramirez being arrested on Thursday.
As of late Tuesday, Ramirez remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.
He will next appear in court on Feb. 9 for a pre preliminary hearing.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.