A Live Oak man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attempting to kill another person during a fight.
Hector Jurado Jr., 55, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday on suspicion of attempted homicide, evading a police officer and resisting arrest.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Oct. 1 around 8 p.m. at Tiff’s Market in Live Oak, where Jurado was allegedly involved in a physical fight involving a knife. Deputies responding to the location observed Jurado and his vehicle leaving the scene when they arrived – the suspect and vehicle description were also provided by witnesses prior to the deputies arriving.
Sutter County deputies located the suspect driving on Larkin Road in Live Oak and initiated a pursuit, but due to the location of the pursuit and the potential risk to citizens, law enforcement backed off.
With the assistance of the Live Oak community and the investigation conducted by Live Oak deputies, Jurado was located on Oct. 4. He reportedly attempted to flee a second time but was captured and arrested.
Jurado was booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set at $500,000. He will appear in Sutter County Superior Court for a hearing at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to a press release.
The victim was located by deputies with non-life-threatening injuries at Adventist Health/Rideout.