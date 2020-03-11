A Live Oak man was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office for having a stolen motorcycle, according to a press release from the department.
At around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy on patrol in Live Oak observed a suspicious occupied motorcycle at the Super Power Mart. Upon checking the license plate, the motorcycle came back as stolen. The suspect was then arrested without incident.
Daniel Ruiz, 46, was booked for possession of stolen property and having a concealed weapon, according to the release.