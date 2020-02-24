A Live Oak man has been charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter for his part in a five-car collision last year that took the life of a girl and injured four others.
On June 30, 2019, Omer Daraz Gorsi, 24, was driving his Ford F-250 south on Highway 99, south of Clark Road, at around 55 miles per hour and came up behind another vehicle traveling 15 mph due to traffic. Gorsi allegedly was texting and driving and didn’t notice the vehicle and crashed into the back of the Acura Integra, pushing it into the northbound lane, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Stephanie Gonzalez, 12, of Wheatland, was ejected from the Acura and died from her injuries. Jorge Yanez Perez, 31, the driver of the Acura and passenger Erica Vargas, 33, both of Yuba City were taken to area hospitals for major injuries.
Gorsi’s vehicle then hit a Honda CRV that was in front of the Acura that was also traveling 15 mph and caused the truck to roll and eject Gorsi onto the east shoulder of the highway. He was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
The Sutter County District Attorney’s office sent a letter to Grossi on Feb. 7 informing him that a complaint was being filed against him, according to court documents. The letter said if Gorsi appeared in court for his scheduled arraignment on Feb. 24 a warrant for his arrest would not be issued.
Gorsi appeared in court Monday and had his arraignment continued to April 6 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich, is prosecuting the case.
Gorsi remains out of custody as of late Monday afternoon.