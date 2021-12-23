A 58-year-old man from Live Oak was killed early Wednesday evening in the Williams area after his truck struck a tree.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a man driving a 2020 GMC Sierra was travelling eastbound on Butte Slough Road, west of the Sutter County line, when his vehicle veered off the south side of the road at about 4:45 p.m. After leaving the road, the truck traveled down an embankment and hit a tree. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt and has not been identified by CHP, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Williams area CHP.