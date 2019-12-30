A Live Oak man was killed in a collision with a truck on Highway 99 south of McDonald Avenue, according to a news release from the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday, a 2000 GMC driven by Jeremy Barrington, 40, was heading north on Highway 99 south of McDonald Avenue. Thomas L. Pacheco Jr., 51, of Turlock, was driving a 2014 Peterbilt truck south on Highway 99 at the same time.
For unknown reasons, Barrington crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the opposing lane and collided with the truck head-on. Barrington was killed in the collision. Pacheco, the driver of the truck, sustained minor facial lacerations and declined to be transported for medical treatment, the release said.
Alcohol is suspected to have contributed to the collision, according to the release.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Highway 99 was closed in both directions from Clark to Paseo Road.
The road was reopened later on Monday.