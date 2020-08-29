A Live Oak man pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter for the death of a 12-year-old girl last year.
In June 2019, Omer Gorsi, 24, is alleged to have been texting while driving a Ford F-250 on Highway 99, south of Clark Road while driving at around 55 miles per hour. He came up behind an Acura Integra going 15 MPH due to traffic and crashed into it, setting off a five-car collision. Stephanie Gonzalez, of Wheatland, was killed after being ejected from the vehicle and Jorge Perez, 31, and Erica Vargas, 33, of Yuba City were hospitalized with major injuries.
Gorsi's vehicle rolled over and he was ejected in the crash. He was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. The Sutter County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Gorsi in February and Friday was scheduled to be the date of his preliminary hearing.
Instead, Gorsi appeared in court and pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and the district attorney's office dismissed the murder charge that had been filed against him. Gorsi's attorney Michael Barrette told the court that his client would be pleading guilty instead of no contest at the request of the victim's family as part of the plea agreement.
Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said Gorsi entered a "straight-up" plea meaning no specific agreement as to the sentence was made. He said the case will be referred to probation for preparation of a pre-sentencing report and then a judge will determine what sentence is appropriate based on the facts of the case, prior criminal history, impact statements, and argument from the attorneys.
"I will be asking for a prison commitment, but I don't know the specifics yet," Heimlich said in an email Friday. "It is unfortunate that the law has not caught up to the obvious dangers of distracted driving, specifically using a cell phone, when it comes to punishment. We are seeing an increasing number of innocent people being killed due to the inattention of drivers who are on their cell phones."
Gorsi could face a maximum of six years in state prison. He will be sentenced in Sutter County Superior Court on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. Heimlich said victim impact statements will be read in court that day. Gorsi remains out of custody.