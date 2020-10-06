A Live Oak man pleaded not guilty during a Tuesday arraignment to charges of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of fleeing from a peace officer, brandishing a deadly weapon, and disturbing the peace.
Hector Jurado Jr., 55, was arrested on Oct. 4 after allegedly being involved in a physical fight involving a knife on Oct. 1 at Tiff’s Market in Live Oak.
Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies saw Jurado leaving the scene, but called off a pursuit due to the location and potential risk to citizens. Jurado attempted to flee a second time when he was located on Oct. 4, but was captured and arrested.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Jurado will next appear in Sutter County Superior Court on Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m. for a pre-preliminary hearing. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. As of late Tuesday, Jurado remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.