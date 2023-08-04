DeadGeese.jpg

A Live Oak man pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the transportation and receipt of untagged migratory game birds.

 U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Department of Justice said that 27-year-old Carlos T. Ortiz of Live Oak pleaded guilty Friday to the transportation and receipt of untagged migratory game birds, a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

As a result of his plea, Ortiz was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy D. Peterson to a three-year hunting ban, three years of probation and a $1,000 fine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

