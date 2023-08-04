The U.S. Department of Justice said that 27-year-old Carlos T. Ortiz of Live Oak pleaded guilty Friday to the transportation and receipt of untagged migratory game birds, a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
As a result of his plea, Ortiz was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy D. Peterson to a three-year hunting ban, three years of probation and a $1,000 fine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
“According to court documents, Ortiz helped organize and participate in a 10-person goose hunt near the Sutter National Wildlife Refuge in Sutter County,” officials said. “During the hunt, Ortiz and others shot and killed 258 snow geese and white-fronted geese. Snow geese and white-fronted geese are migratory game birds protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. None of the birds were tagged as required by law.”
The case against Ortiz was the product of an investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Lee prosecuted the case.