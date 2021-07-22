Live Oak City Council unanimously passed two months of the 2021/22 fiscal year budget on Wednesday, which resulted in the opening of all city operations, according to City Manager Aaron Palmer.
Nonessential operations such as the public pool and parks and recreation activities resumed on Thursday. Palmer said all staff, including full-time and part-time employees, were back to work as well.
Wednesday’s approval differed from previous continuing resolutions passed by the council. Palmer said the approval this week was for two months of the proposed 2021/22 fiscal year budget. Prior continuing resolutions that have been passed up to this point were copies of the previous fiscal year’s budget.
The decision on when to take up approving the rest of the budget will be up to Vice Mayor Nancy Santana, according to Palmer. He said city staff will continue to meet with Councilman J.R. Thiara and Councilman Lakhvir Ghag about their concerns regarding the proposed budget.
On Wednesday, the council failed to pass a resolution calling for a special election on Nov. 16 to fill the vacant city council seat. Santana and Councilman Bob Woten voted yes on the resolution and Thiara and Ghag voted no.
The council has until July 30 to fill the vacant seat. Palmer said the Sutter County Elections Office could call a special meeting without a city resolution if someone is not appointed by July 30. He said staff was awaiting confirmation from the county.
On July 7, the council nominated six of the nine individuals who applied to temporarily fill the vacant city council seat. All six were voted down 2-2.