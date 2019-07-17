Live Oak officials were expected to approve a proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019/20 at their regularly scheduled meeting.
The proposed budget totals $17.4 million, with $8.2 million going toward operations and $9.4 million dedicated to capital projects.
“The operating portion of the budget for 2019-20 continues as a status quo budget. The budget does not contain any requests for additional staff positions nor new programs,” said Interim City Manager Aaron Palmer in the budget message. “The operational budget works to strengthen staff work at improving and refining the city’s facilities and community programs. We remain mindful of the need to use great care with the tax dollars entrusted to us.”
The budget dedicates $4 million to the city’s general fund – money city officials have discretion over. Projections indicate the general fund will operate at a $187,000 deficit and will end the fiscal year with an estimated cash reserve of $4.7 million, which is down from last year’s projected fund balance of about $4.9 million. Last year’s general fund also ran at a deficit of $70,000.
Public safety is the largest general fund expenditure for the city, with police services receiving $735,200 and fire services receiving $641,462.
“Fire service costs began to level out in the prior year and for Fiscal Year 2019-20 contains our second lease payment on our new fire engine, which was delivered in 2018,” Palmer said in his budget message. “This past year the city continued to experience budget savings on its police service contract with Sutter County. The savings occurred due to vacant police officer positions and the county is working to be fully staffed in the coming months.”
The next biggest general fund expenditures include Economic Development ($527,800), Community Development ($355,300), Parks Operations ($339,800) and Recreation Services ($319,600).
The bulk of general fund revenues come from taxes, namely property taxes, which increased from the year prior by 7 percent, Palmer said.
The budget also calls for dedicated funding for a number of sizable projects, including $813,000 for the Highway 99 street widening project, $4.8 million for a city well and new water storage tank, $500,000 for downtown parking lots and $900,000 for a sewer lift station.
No positions or cutbacks are expected this year. Palmer said the city does not have any major budget issues.
“Your management remains proud of the services offered to the residents of Live Oak by a small and dedicated workforce,” Palmer said in his budget message to council members. “Live Oak employees provide exemplary service on a daily basis.”