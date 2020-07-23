With work set to begin next week on a $36 million Highway 99 safety and roadway improvement project through Live Oak, Caltrans representatives are planning to give city officials and community members a presentation on what’s to come.
A Highway 99 construction workshop is planned for today’s special meeting of the Live Oak City Council.
“The workshop for (Friday) is for the Caltrans Highway 99 team to go over the construction timeline, traffic control, and all major aspects of the upcoming Highway 99 construction through the city of Live Oak,” said City Manager Aaron Palmer. “Construction officially starts next Monday the 27th. The council will be able to ask questions of the Caltrans team.”
The stretch of roadway through the city is showing signs of distress. The drainage systems need improvement, the pavement cross slopes fail to meet current standards, and the current ramps need upgrading to meet ADA requirements.
As part of the work, Caltrans will upgrade the highway’s drainage systems; rehabilitate the roadway to achieve a 40-year design life; flatten the roadway cross slopes; construct new continuous sidewalks; improve traffic signals at three intersections; and create a pedestrian-focused downtown environment by enhancing parking and building access, wayfinding and signage, landscaping and facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians.
As part of the construction, motorists should be alert for heavy equipment and construction workers at various locations along Highway 99 between Ash Street and Ramsdell Drive. Businesses will remain open during construction, and signs will direct customers to open driveways and parking locations. Construction information and updates will be posted to www.LiveOak99.com.
Today’s special meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the meeting will be held virtually and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2OPBKRd. Public comments can be submitted via email to the City Clerk at cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org.