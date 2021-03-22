A workplace investigation regarding the conduct of a Live Oak City Council member was released this week, which found the elected official repeatedly engaged in bullying, abusive and threatening behavior toward others.
City council members voted to waive the attorney-client confidentiality pertaining to the workplace investigation of Councilman J.R. Thiara during a special session on March 17.
The investigation was conducted in early 2019, a few months after Thiara took office. It was initiated after complaints were made that Thiara had acted abusively toward others and engaged in erratic behavior. The city hired an outside law firm, Roseville-based Cole Huber LLP, to conduct the investigation, which included interviews of council members, several employees, contractors and others.
“Among other things, the outside attorney found that Councilmember Thiara had yelled and used profanity many times toward those with whom he had interacted in person or over the telephone,” according to a press release from City Manager Aaron Palmer. “Some relayed that Thiara had used racial epithets, including one situation in which he used the ’N’ word while speaking to a Latino individual. Others relayed an incident in which Councilmember Thiara came to a city staff meeting uninvited and appeared to be under the influence.”
Investigators attempted to interview Thiara as part of the investigation, though he reportedly declined to respond each time.
On Monday, Thiara said the claims brought against him are from anonymous sources. He stated he has yet to be informed of any cause or charges filed against him. He characterized the city’s release of the workplace investigation as an attempt to embarrass him.
“The release of these false and unfounded allegations from unnamed and anonymous persons comes as no surprise, as this is a blatant and expected retaliatory effort by the staff, with the goal of shutting down my efforts of painstakingly successfully seeking and uncovering the truth about city finances and operations, in an otherwise non-transparent government where staff is trying to cover up the numerous, documented on the record, egregious accounting errors, unlawful activities, unexplained project delays, and even lies being told to city council on video,” Thiara said.
In his statement, Thiara cited a delayed public works project (Well #7) as costing residents over $1 million in new costs; not receiving responses regarding critical information when inquiring at meetings; meeting video records and minute records being altered to “cover-up actions” that violate state statute and the city’s municipal code; and various accounting errors that he and other residents found.
Censure
City council members adopted a resolution censuring Thiara on Nov. 4, 2020. The document includes nearly two pages of assertions pertaining to Thiara’s conduct, including disrupting meetings and speakers; supporting efforts and campaigns that are counterproductive to city plans and projects; using social media to attack the personal lives of staff and other council members; and spreading misinformation, among other allegations.
“Since the middle of August 2019, Councilmember Thiara has not been allowed on city property where there are employees,” Palmer said on Monday. “He has only been allowed to attend agendized, published council meetings (before COVID) in-person and must leave immediately following the meeting. Mr. Thiara is not allowed to communicate with any city employee except for the city manager (outside of council meetings).”
Following their investigation, the city-hired attorney recommended Live Oak officials take action to protect city employees and other individuals who might interact with the councilman.
“The city of Live Oak is committed to providing a workplace and environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and dedicated to public service,” according to a press release from Palmer. “The city council authorized release over Councilmember Thiara’s investigation file to assure its employees and the public of its seriousness in carrying out these commitments.”